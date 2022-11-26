Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ CRBU opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $19.61.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
