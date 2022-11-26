CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.00 and a beta of 2.27. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

In other news, CFO Ryan Lockwood bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,614.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

