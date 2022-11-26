Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRS. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

