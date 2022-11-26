Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 20.0% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned 3.55% of Carvana worth $138,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 102,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana Trading Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,477,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $296.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.