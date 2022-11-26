Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $85.17. 59,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.