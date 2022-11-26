Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 286,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 0.8% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $102.94. 704,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.