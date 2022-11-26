Castle Hook Partners LP Invests $12 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 583,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,000. Endeavor Group makes up 0.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 199.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 103.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,267 shares of company stock worth $6,167,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

NYSE EDR traded down 0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 21.35. 496,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

