CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CECE. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

In related news, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 575,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 143,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

