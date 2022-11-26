Celer Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.59 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $84.59 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

