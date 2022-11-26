Celer Network Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $84.58 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

