Celo (CELO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.80 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Celo has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $246.16 million and $7.80 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

