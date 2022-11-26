Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

CENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,526,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after acquiring an additional 58,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

