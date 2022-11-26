Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

CCS stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 90.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 15.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

