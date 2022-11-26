China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
