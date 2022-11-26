Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.22.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHH opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

