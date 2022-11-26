Chromia 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.94 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $63.89 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.72 or 0.08358872 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00491427 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.83 or 0.29890944 BTC.

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

