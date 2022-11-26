ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,800 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 345,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $146.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

