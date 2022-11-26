ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,967 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $20.90 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

