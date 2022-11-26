ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 86,176 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,323,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at $758,957.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

