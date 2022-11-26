ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprout Social worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $117.07.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,401. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

