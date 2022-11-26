ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 345,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

