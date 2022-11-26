ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RFP opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.