ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

