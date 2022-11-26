ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 120,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

