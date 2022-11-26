ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 322,347 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $13,965,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 586.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,254.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

