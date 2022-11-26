ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BCC opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.