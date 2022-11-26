ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

