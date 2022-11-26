ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,299,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

