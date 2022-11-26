ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

