ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 81.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 312.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CRL stock opened at $242.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.31. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $385.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.