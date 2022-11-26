ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 27,850 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,405 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tapestry Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

