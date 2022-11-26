ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $426,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $39,121,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average of $255.31.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

