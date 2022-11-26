ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Xperi worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 256,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

About Xperi

XPER opened at $10.35 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.