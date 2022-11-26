ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 41,335 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,335 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

