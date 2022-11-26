ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

