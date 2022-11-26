Clean Energy Transition LLP Has $35.65 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 6.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $35,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 296,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 971,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

