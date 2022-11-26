Clean Energy Transition LLP Has $86.37 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,638 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 16.7% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $86,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 986,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

