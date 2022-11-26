Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,552 shares of company stock worth $639,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

