Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $51.76 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $12.49 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

