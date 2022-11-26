Coin98 (C98) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $51.39 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.01912248 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011746 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00032518 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00041029 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.01747435 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

