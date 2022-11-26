CoinEx Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $323,586.74 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $165.23 million and $323,586.74 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
