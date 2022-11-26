Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.86.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

