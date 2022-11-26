Colonial Trust Advisors Has $296,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

