Colonial Trust Advisors Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

