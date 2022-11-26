Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 160 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
