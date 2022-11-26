Commerce Bank Buys 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $6,316,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 114.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,562.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,192.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,575.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.