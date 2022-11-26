Commerce Bank Has $27.76 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

