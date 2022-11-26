Commerce Bank Has $28.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $221.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

