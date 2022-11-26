Commerce Bank Has $32.90 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

