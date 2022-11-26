Commerce Bank Has $35.47 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

